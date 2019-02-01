Home States Kerala

Rs 1,000 crore to revive Kuttanad post Kerala flood: Thomas Isaac

The second phase of the Kuttanad Package aims for one-time cleaning of backwaters and water sources.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Appreciative of the way Kuttanad has been bouncing back post floods, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has rolled out the second phase of the Kuttanad package worth Rs 1,000 crore in addition to river rejuvenation steps.   

The second phase of the Kuttanad Package aims for one-time cleaning of backwaters and water sources. In addition to removing plastic and waste, silt would be removed.

As much as Rs 47 crore has been kept for repair and construction of outer bunds. Kuttanad Drinking Water Supply Scheme with KIIFB aid of Rs 250 crore will be a reality in 2019-20. Thanneermukkom Bund will be kept open at least for one year for cleaning. Environmental impact study and agricultural calendar will be completed.

As much as Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for compensating agriculture loss. One-time cleaning of streams has also been proposed.  

Aimed at the treatment of sewage at the source, measures are being implemented.

“Honey suckers are daily collecting around three lakh litres of septage from Alappuzha district alone. All this septage eventually accumulates in the backwaters. The solution is mobile septage units. Now mobile septage units with 50,000-litre capacity have begun functioning on an experimental basis. Floating septage units can be installed in houseboats also,” said the budget.

To make septage units commercially-oriented ventures, 25 per cent capital subsidy will be given by the government. Local self-governments will have permission to provide additional subsidy. 20 per cent subsidy will be given for water sewage treatment units in hotels and auditoriums.

The Central Assistance fund of Wetland Authority will be utilised for the purpose. An amount of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for pisciculture.

Agricultural package devoid of excessive and unscientific use of pesticides and fertilisers will be implemented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp