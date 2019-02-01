Rs 4,700 crore set apart from state budget for livelihood development in Kerala after flood

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state which promised to find sustainable ways to develop livelihood means to help those hit by the flood has earmarked Rs 4,700 crore for it.

There are 118 schemes in the Annual Plan encompassing various sectors such as self-employment, wage employment and skill development during 2019-20.

Of this, Rs 4,700 crore has been earmarked for livelihood development.

Among these, the most important is Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The estimate is that around Rs 2,500 crore will be disbursed as wages.

This is an increase of 65 per cent compared to the previous year. Rs 230 crore has been earmarked as the state’s share.

The outlay for Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme is being raised to Rs 75 crore from Rs 50 crore, said the Finance Minister.