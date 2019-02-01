Home States Kerala

Teenaged couple from Kerala commit suicide by jumping before train

The couple, aged 19 and 18, decided to take the extreme step as their parents opposed the relationship, police said.

Published: 01st February 2019 06:26 PM

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A teenaged couple from Kerala allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train here Friday, police said.

They were second-year students of a private college at Adoor in Kerala.

On Thursday night, they boarded a train at Kollam in Kerala.

They got down at Podanur early this morning, walked along the tracks and jumped in front of the Kollam-Chennai Express near Nanjundapuram town, police said.

