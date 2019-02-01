Home States Kerala

Time to unite for a good cause

I welcome the budget proposals and the taxes imposed in various sectors.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 04:30 AM

By Express News Service

I welcome the budget proposals and the taxes imposed in various sectors.Kerala is going through difficult times following floods. So we need money to rebuild a new Kerala. At the moment, whatever be the measures to strengthen the economy of the state is welcome. This is the time to unite for a good cause.

S Irudaya Rajan

The development of infrastructure can take place only through funding from the Malayali diaspora. If the government sources money from NRKs for rebuilding the state, then it will be going to bring a positive change in the economy of the state.

In the aftermath of the devastating flood, we will have to see what would be the impact on migration and remittances, and what role can the diaspora play in the reconstruction of a flood hit state.

(The writer is an Economist and Professor at Centre of Development Studies, Kerala)

