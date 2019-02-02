Home States Kerala

2.54 crore voters in Kerala to cast ballot in 2019 Lok Sabha polls  

The state will have more women voters than men going by the composition in the list and around 119 third genders will exercise their franchise in this Lok Sabha polls. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The fate of the political parties will be decided in the coming Lok Sabha elections by 2.54 crore voters identified as eligible to exercise their franchise across the state.

The total number of voters in the state now stands at 2,54,08,711 as per the final electoral roll published by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kerala, Teeka Ram Meena.

The state will have more women voters than men going by the composition in the list and around 119 third genders will exercise their franchise in this Lok Sabha polls. 

According to the list, of the 2,54,08,711 voters in the state, 1,31,11,189 are women and 1,22,97,403 are men, while there are 119 voters belonging to the third gender against the 18 members enrolled last year.

Malappuram continues to be on the top with 30,47,923 voters followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 26,54,470 voters. Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram are on the top of the chart in terms of the highest number of women voters with 15,26,826 and 13,95,804 voters, respectively. 

Among the third gender, Thiruvananthapuram leads the table with 41 members followed by Thrissur with 21 and Kozhikode with 15. In the case of NRK voters, there has been a giant leap in the registration -

66,584 voters, an up by 43,339 voters. Among the districts, Kozhikode leads with 22,241 NRK voters followed by Malappuram with 15,298 and Kannur with 11,060.  

There has been a considerable rise in the enrollment of young voters. As many as 2,61,780 young voters newly enrolled in the list. Malappuram invariably leads in the young voters’ table with 46,700 followed by Kozhikode with 33,027 and Thrissur having 23,789 young voters. 

The number of polling booths in the state has also seen an increase from 24,460 to 24,970. 

Though the final voters’ list was published, those who wish to register their name in the voters list can apply for enrolling their names. 

The voters can contact the toll-free number 1950 set up at every district or the toll-free number 18004251965 at the CEO office.

The voters' list and details are available at www.ceo.kerala.gov.in   

Malappuram invariably leads in the young voters’ table with 46,700.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp