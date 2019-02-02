2.54 crore voters in Kerala to cast ballot in 2019 Lok Sabha polls  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fate of the political parties will be decided in the coming Lok Sabha elections by 2.54 crore voters identified as eligible to exercise their franchise across the state.

The total number of voters in the state now stands at 2,54,08,711 as per the final electoral roll published by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kerala, Teeka Ram Meena.

The state will have more women voters than men going by the composition in the list and around 119 third genders will exercise their franchise in this Lok Sabha polls.

According to the list, of the 2,54,08,711 voters in the state, 1,31,11,189 are women and 1,22,97,403 are men, while there are 119 voters belonging to the third gender against the 18 members enrolled last year.

Malappuram continues to be on the top with 30,47,923 voters followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 26,54,470 voters. Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram are on the top of the chart in terms of the highest number of women voters with 15,26,826 and 13,95,804 voters, respectively.

Among the third gender, Thiruvananthapuram leads the table with 41 members followed by Thrissur with 21 and Kozhikode with 15. In the case of NRK voters, there has been a giant leap in the registration -

66,584 voters, an up by 43,339 voters. Among the districts, Kozhikode leads with 22,241 NRK voters followed by Malappuram with 15,298 and Kannur with 11,060.

There has been a considerable rise in the enrollment of young voters. As many as 2,61,780 young voters newly enrolled in the list. Malappuram invariably leads in the young voters’ table with 46,700 followed by Kozhikode with 33,027 and Thrissur having 23,789 young voters.

The number of polling booths in the state has also seen an increase from 24,460 to 24,970.

Though the final voters’ list was published, those who wish to register their name in the voters list can apply for enrolling their names.

The voters can contact the toll-free number 1950 set up at every district or the toll-free number 18004251965 at the CEO office.

The voters' list and details are available at www.ceo.kerala.gov.in

