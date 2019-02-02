Agitation against sand mining: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan to visit Alappad soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan will soon visit Alappad for a first-hand assessment of the situation and to address the concerns of people, who are agitating against sand mining. Responding to a calling attention motion in the Assembly on Friday, Jayarajan, however, insisted those outside Alappad were behind the ongoing agitations.

“The ongoing Alappad agitation against sand mining does not have the participation of many local residents. Those from outside are behind it. In fact, the residents are happy with the steps taken by the government,” Jayarajan said.

“Of the 22.5-km-long coastal stretch from Neendakara to Kayamkulam, Alappad region constitutes 16.5 km. Of this, there’s a strong wall for 16 km and mineral sand mining is being done on the remaining 500 m through sea washing and inland mining. The demand that both be wound up cannot be accepted,” Jayarajan said. He said mineral sand was being smuggled to Tamil Nadu from here.