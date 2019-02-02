Home States Kerala

Agitation against sand mining: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan to visit Alappad soon

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan will soon visit Alappad for a first-hand assessment of the situation and to address the concerns of people, who are agitating against sand mining. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan | File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan will soon visit Alappad for a first-hand assessment of the situation and to address the concerns of people, who are agitating against sand mining. Responding to a calling attention motion in the Assembly on Friday, Jayarajan, however, insisted those outside Alappad were behind the ongoing agitations.

“The ongoing Alappad agitation against sand mining does not have the participation of many local residents. Those from outside are behind it. In fact, the residents are happy with the steps taken by the government,” Jayarajan said.

“Of the 22.5-km-long coastal stretch from Neendakara to Kayamkulam, Alappad region constitutes 16.5 km. Of this, there’s a strong wall for 16 km and mineral sand mining is being done on the remaining 500 m through sea washing and inland mining. The demand that both be wound up cannot be accepted,” Jayarajan said. He said mineral sand was being smuggled to Tamil Nadu from here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp