CM assures support for Child Welfare Committee’s efforts to protect children

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacts with a child who welcomed him with a flower during the inauguration of renovated Ammathottil, an electronic cradle, installed by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured all support towards the efforts put forward by the Child Welfare Committee to ensure the safety of children.

Inaugurating the renovated electronic cradle - Ammathottil - at Thycaud on Friday, the CM said Ammathottil will provide abandoned children a peaceful environment. Minister of Health K K Shailaja presided over the function. 

The renovated cradle includes sensor doors that open only when a human presence is recognised, hi-tech cameras zooming into the cradle and voice-overs with additional features narrating the birthrights of children. 

The voice-over is aimed at apprising mothers about leaving their babies in the cradle and it also acts as a last-minute reminder of their responsibility as a parent. The concluding part of the voice-over assures the council’s care and concern for the children in the future.

Live updates from all Ammathottils in the state regarding the abandoned children will be monitored from Thiruvananthapuram, including the physical conditions. 

SMS alerts will be sent to the district administration once a child is placed in the cradle and it repeats for two minutes until the child is taken out from the cradle. 

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will provide electronic cradles with hi-tech facilities in 14 centres in the state and the same will be done by March 31. V S Shivakumar MLA, Biju Prabhakar, special secretary, Social Justice Department, Sheeba George, director, Department of Women and Child Development, Feby Varghese, managing director, KSAE and Corporation officials were present. 

Comments

