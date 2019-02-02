Coca-Cola opens its Plachimada campus, for a different cause  

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd’s (HCCBL) 34-acre campus at Plachimada now wears a deserted look, with the rusty gates and bushy plants reflecting its dormancy since closure in March 2004. It is set to reopen, but for a different cause: To begin the company’s corporate social responsibility activities.

“The Perumatty panchayat’s administrative committee met on Thursday and discussed the project submitted by Coca-Cola. If the government has given the green signal, then the panchayat won’t be a stumbling block. However, we’ll seek legal opinion,” Suresh, the panchayat’s former president and current development standing committee chairman told Express.

“We’ll see to it that the new activities are neither water-guzzling in nature nor cause any pollution,” he said.

Coca-Cola project comprises a 5-yr programme

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd’s (HCCBL) project manager K K Joseph, meanwhile, said the company had submitted a project to the government and also held discussions with Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty and what it has proposed is a “zero-profit” programme for the benefit of the locals.

“We’re ready to work with the panchayat as per their directions and all services will be rendered free of cost,” he said.

“The project comprises a five-year programme with stress on training local farmers in hi-tech farming like precision farming, use of drip irrigation, etc,” said Coca-Cola officers. Demo plots of 10 cents will be created for imparting training in farming.

“The first activity we undertook was to clean the premises of wild growth which resembled a mini forest. We took the forest department officers’ help as there were more than 200 snakes in the compound,” said the officers.

The panchayat’s administrative committee met on Thursday and discussed the project submitted by Coca-Cola. If the government has given the green signal, then we won’t be a stumbling block — Suresh, Perumatty Panchayat’s ex-president and current standing committee chairman