Kerala government views endosulfan stir with due importance: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Participating in a discussion over the issues of endosulfan victims on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear in the Assembly that the government views the agitation by endosulfan victims and their parents in front of the Secretariat with due importance.

“We do not have a vengeance towards the agitators. In fact, the participation of renowned social worker Daya Bai in the protest raises its importance. Hence, the government assigned the Revenue Minister to hold talks with them,” he said during the discussion over a notice for an adjournment motion. ​

Nellikkunnu said he would even touch the feet of the Chief Minister if it would do any good for the victims. He asked the government to rectify the beneficiaries’ list by including the names of eligible persons who were left out. “It is unfair to make this a political debate. So I’m not comparing the steps taken by the previous UDF government and the present government,” he said.

The Chief Minister replied that he too agrees with the view that the issue is not political but humane. “The government has no fear even if a comparison is made,” he said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala asked the Chief Minister to hold talks with the protestors.

“They are here because the previous discussion held by the Revenue Minister failed. Again, why should you ask the Revenue Minister to hold talks?” he asked.

Rehab village at Muliyar

The CM said that a rehabilitation village for the victims will be set up at Muliyar village. The district-level endosulfan relief and remediation cell has assigned an agency to prepare the DPR.

Administrative sanction was given for 233 projects of which 193 have been completed. C200 crore was earmarked in the budget as well,” he said.