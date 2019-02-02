KMRL joins Kochi Blue Spikers as mobility partner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has joined Kochi Blue Spikers as the mobility partner of the volleyball team for the upcoming Pro-Volley League. Kochi Blue Spikers is one of the six teams to play in the league. As part of the partnership, special bus service will be arranged for the fans who will be travelling in Kochi Metro to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

“We are happy to join hands with the Kochi Blue Spikers who will be playing in the Pro-Volley League. We wish the team captain Mohan Ukkrapandian and his boys all the best,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish.

KMRL will be conducting an online selfie contest for the fans in association with the Spikers. The contest will be announced on Monday on the official Facebook page of Kochi Metro. Winners will get exciting prizes including a jersey signed by all the players.