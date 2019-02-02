TP Chandrasekharan murder: What ails you, High Court asks CPI(M) leader P K Kunjananthan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked P K Kunjananthan, one of the CPI(M) leaders convicted in the murder of TP Chandrasekharan, to explain why he could not stay in jail and seek treatment for his illness from there. The court raised the query while hearing Kunjananthan’s plea to suspend his hearing and release him on bail.

When Kunjananthan’s counsel said his client was unwell and that he could not even walk, the court asked what exactly the CPM leader’s health issue was. The court said that inability to walk was not a serious health problem. The court posted the case to February 8.

When Kunjananthan’s counsel said his client has already undergone imprisonment for seven years, the court observed that it has learnt that the CPM leader was not in jail most of the time. The government pleader produced medical records on Kunjananthan before the court.