Home States Kerala

Union Budget: Rs 200-crore Nirdesh project in Kozhikode remains non-starter

It was in 2011 that the then Defence Minister A K Antony laid the foundation stone for the project.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Now, it’s almost certain that the much-hyped Rs 200-crore National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding (Nirdesh) project at Chaliyam in Kozhikode will be a non-starter.

The 2019 Budget too has failed to make any reference on the project which has almost become dysfunctional with the Union Ministry of Finance raising an objection to the project in 2017.

After the Union Budget 2018, senior Congress leaders, including Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, were hopeful of convincing the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about making a fair allocation for Nirdesh. But nothing concrete happened and the project remained in limbo.

“The Ministry of Finance has raised some concerns on the project. Currently, none knows about its status,” said a Congress leader. In fact, Nirdesh doesn’t even have an official portal.  

Though Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was apprised of the status of the project for which the state government had allotted over 40 acres, the project has not yet received the green light. Even the Cabinet Committee has raised an objection to the project, citing various reasons.

It was in 2011 that the then Defence Minister A K Antony laid the foundation stone for the project. There were allegations that the project was conceived and brought to Kerala for political gain without conducting proper financial and technical planning. Now, with just three staff, Nirdesh has been carrying out research work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp