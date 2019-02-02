Home States Kerala

Woman IPS officer Chaitra Teresa John’s courage proves a point: Kerala HC

According to the petitioner, the police officer was relieved from her additional charge soon after the incident and inquiry was ordered against her by the ADGP South Zone.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Friday observed the courage shown by the woman IPS officer to raid a district office of the ruling party is an indication of the proper administration of rule of law in the state.

The court made the observation while dismissing as withdrawn a petition filed by Public Eye, Ernakulam, seeking a directive to the state government to forbear from initiating any disciplinary action against IPS officer Chaitra Teresa John, who raided the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district office in search of party workers.

According to the petitioner, the police officer was relieved from her additional charge soon after the incident and inquiry was ordered against her by the ADGP South Zone.

The court noted that though the Chief Minister made statement against the officer’s action, the superior police officer had given a report that there was no error on her part.    

The court orally observed that when the police officer was not facing any action, what was the basis for the petition. Counsel for the petitioner informed the inquiry officer has given a clean chit to her. 

When no action was initiated against her, the petition was premature, the court observed. 

Following this, the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the petition and the court allowed it granting liberty to file a fresh petition on a fresh cause of action.

The court noted that though the Chief Minister made statement against the officer’s action, the superior police officer had given a report that there was no error on her part.    

The court orally observed that when the police officer was not facing any action, what was the basis for the petition

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp