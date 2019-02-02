Woman IPS officer Chaitra Teresa John’s courage proves a point: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed the courage shown by the woman IPS officer to raid a district office of the ruling party is an indication of the proper administration of rule of law in the state.

The court made the observation while dismissing as withdrawn a petition filed by Public Eye, Ernakulam, seeking a directive to the state government to forbear from initiating any disciplinary action against IPS officer Chaitra Teresa John, who raided the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district office in search of party workers.

According to the petitioner, the police officer was relieved from her additional charge soon after the incident and inquiry was ordered against her by the ADGP South Zone.

The court noted that though the Chief Minister made statement against the officer’s action, the superior police officer had given a report that there was no error on her part.

The court orally observed that when the police officer was not facing any action, what was the basis for the petition. Counsel for the petitioner informed the inquiry officer has given a clean chit to her.

When no action was initiated against her, the petition was premature, the court observed.

Following this, the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the petition and the court allowed it granting liberty to file a fresh petition on a fresh cause of action.

The court noted that though the Chief Minister made statement against the officer’s action, the superior police officer had given a report that there was no error on her part.

The court orally observed that when the police officer was not facing any action, what was the basis for the petition