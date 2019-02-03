25 per cent engineering graduates are jobless, says study

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when parents are putting students under extreme duress to qualify the engineering entrance exams, a new study has found rising unemployment among professional engineering graduates.

The study covering 2,600 engineering graduates by the All India Professional Congress- Kerala chapter - said the engineering graduates are finding it hard to get a job that does justice to their education qualification. The situation, if prolongs, will hurt the economy and the society in the coming years, said Sudheer M, secretary - AIPC, Kerala.

As per the study, 25 per cent of engineering graduates are unemployed; 66 per cent got only non-engineering jobs (esp. in recent years); 58 per cent is not feeling they are earning enough and only 50 per cent are passing the course. Sudheer pointed out the situation is so bad that domestic maids in Kerala get a better salary than many entry-level engineers. The survey found 80 per cent feel lack of industry connect is the biggest issue.

Companies feel employability of graduates is less than 20 per cent, and many want internships and interaction with industry while on campus.

“All India Professionals Congress (www.profcongress.com) doesn’t believe in blame games or allegations. Instead, it wants to focus on eye-openers so that we all can talk with some basic data in hand about any issue,” said Sudheer, adding, “As an engineer who worked in 5 continents, I felt it is the need of the hour that we consider education a serious factor in the country’s progress. This prompted me to conduct a study of engineering education to start with.”

In short, engineering education in India needs a massive overhaul to stay relevant and to provide jobs, he added. Mathew Kuzhalnadan, AIPC-Kerala’s state president, said the Professional Congress wants to bring a new narrative in the public sphere, which will help the policy-makers and educational experts to bring about a big change in our approach to higher education.

“If you look at the engineering education scenario, we can find many colleges have shut down in the self-financing sector for want of students. Due to lack of job opportunities in the engineering sector, obviously, students are looking at other streams,” he added.