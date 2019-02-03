Home States Kerala

Bindu and Kanakadurga get death threats for entering Sabarimala

The two women received a letter saying they would be harmed for entering the shrine, the police said.

Published: 03rd February 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bindu, Kanaka Durga

Bindu Ammini (L) and Kanaka Durga (R), the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in Kerala. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: The two women of menstruating age, who had entered the Sabarimala temple a month ago, have received death threats, police said Sunday.

Bindu and Kanakadurga, in their 40s, had defied dire threats from saffron organisations and offered prayers at the temple that was out of bounds for girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age, breaking the centuries-old tradition and infuriating the Hindu right.

The two women received a letter saying they would be harmed for entering the shrine, the police said.

READ HERE | Kanaka Durga, who entered Sabarimala temple, disowned by in-laws, brother

Forty-four-year-old Kanakadurga, who faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Lord Ayyappa Temple on January 2, was forced to take shelter at Perinthalmanna here after her house was locked and her family members shifted to another building.

Police sources said she still continues to be at the shelter after being discharged from hospital following an alleged attack by her mother-in-law for entering the holy shrine.

READ | 51 women aged below 50 entered Sabarimala shrine: Kerala government to SC 

An employee of the Civil Supplies Department, she has filed a petition in a court here under the Domestic Violence Act, stating she had the right to stay at her husband's home.

Bindu, a 42-year-old college lecturer and CPI(M) ML activist, had accompanied Kanakadurga to the shrine.

The Supreme Court had in a historic verdict last year lifted the centuries-old ban and allowed women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.

Both the women are being provided round-the-clock security by police besides CCTV survillance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Bindu Kanakadurga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp