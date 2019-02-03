Home States Kerala

BJP leader arrested for sending death threats to KPMS' Punnala Sreekumar, Sunny M Kapikkad

The accused allegedly threatened to kill Kapikkad and Sreekumar, if they participated in a programme organised by the Dalit Empowerment Movement.

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:02 AM

Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police arrested a BJP leader on Sunday for sending death threats to Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS) General Secretary Punnala Sreekumar and Dalit scholar Sunny M Kapikkad,

Mahesh Kaimanam, the arrested leader, is also the nephew of BJP Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary Deepu Raj, Doolnews reported.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill Kapikkad and Sreekumar, if they participated in a programme organised by the Dalit Empowerment Movement. The event named " Reservation, Renaissance, Constitution" was slated for February 4 at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

Mahesh allegedly sent threatening messages to the mobile phone of Dalit Empowerment Movement state president Shaji Chempakessery.

Sunny M Kapikkad, a renowned Dalit scholar has been an ardent critic of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, while Punnara Sreekumar-headed KPMS, a prominent schedule caste organisation in Kerala, has been a key player in the conduct and success of LDF government's women's wall campaign on January 1, 2019.

