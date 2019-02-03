Coaching centres are exploiting Kerala students: KT Jaleel

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an exclusive interview with Express, Minister for Higher Education, K T Jaleel admitted the mushrooming of entrance coaching centres in the state has no positive effect on aspirants.

He said coaching centres are just making a capsule format for students to prepare for competitive examinations.

Jaleel also pointed out the entrance examination itself should be scrapped and the admissions should be made through the merit of students who have scored top marks in Class XII examinations.

“Over a decade ago, the state had only a few engineering colleges. At that time, entrance examination had relevance, so did the coaching centres. But ever since the establishment of self-financing colleges, the situation has changed. At present, half of the seats in the self-financing colleges remain vacant. At this juncture, there is no relevance in entrance examinations itself. So the coaching centres are cashing on the opportunity and exploiting the students and their parents for the past several years,” Jaleel made it clear.

He also pointed out the admission to engineering colleges should be like the admission to the polytechnic colleges.

“At polytechnic colleges, most of the students are bright. The reason is the institutions admit only the meritorious students who scored good marks in Class XII or Class X,” Jaleel said.

He further said a rethinking is needed to do away with the entrance examination and the government would make a decision only in the academic year 2020-2021.

Earlier, private schools run by charitable societies have violated the norms of CBSE by conducting entrance coaching classes in association with entrance coaching institutions.

Later, the government intervened and stopped the coaching classes in schools.