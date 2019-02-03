Congress leader AK Antony to flag off 26-day-long Janamahayatra on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress working committee member A K Antony will inaugurate the 26-day-long Janamahayatra by handing over the party flag to Mullappally Ramachandran at Nayanmar Moola in Kasargod on Sunday evening to kickoff the election campaign of the Congress and the UDF.

AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, UDF convener Benny Behanan and other leaders will participate in the inaugural function.

The yatra, which will cover all the 140 assembly constituencies, will have Sooranad Rajasekaran, Joseph Vazhakkan, C R Jayaprakash, Lathika Subhash, A A Shukoor, K C Abu and Rajmohan Unnithan are permanent members in the yatra.