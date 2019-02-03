Home States Kerala

CPM rejects pre-poll surveys

The CPM state leadership has rejected pre-poll surveys that predicted huge victory for UDF in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership has rejected pre-poll surveys that predicted huge victory for UDF in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Stating that LDF is confident of facing elections any time, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the current political situation in the state is favourable for the Left front to win more seats. 

The CPM state committee which met here on Saturday, reviewed the political situation, and observed that the Left front can win more seats this time compared to last time when it won eight LS seats. The CPM decided to go ahead with campaigns in this manner. “The anti-BJP sentiment across the country will reflect in the state too. To bring in a secular government at the Centre, the LDF should have more representation in the Parliament. To ensure this, the LDF is taking out two campaign marches,” Kodiyeri said. 

Rejecting survey reports, Kodiyeri pointed out that during the 2004 General Elections when the LDF had 18 out of 20 seats, the surveys have predicted just six seats only. “These surveys are planned reports. The party is not interested in going after such reports,” Kodiyeri said. 
The LDF will organise budget seminars in 14 districts, to point out the political stance taken by the state and central governments towards the people.

“It will an opportunity for the people to know about the approaches by the two governments though the state and central budgets. The seminar in Thiruvananthapuram, to be organised by the AKG Study Centre, will be attended by the chief minister, finance minister and Planning Board vice chairman. In other districts, the seminar will have ministers attending it,” Kodiyeri said. 
He mocked UDF’s declaration that seat division would be completed soon. Asked about the issues within the Kerala Congress (M), the CPM state chief said most of it is related to seat division only.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp