CPM rejects pre-poll surveys

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership has rejected pre-poll surveys that predicted huge victory for UDF in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Stating that LDF is confident of facing elections any time, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the current political situation in the state is favourable for the Left front to win more seats.

The CPM state committee which met here on Saturday, reviewed the political situation, and observed that the Left front can win more seats this time compared to last time when it won eight LS seats. The CPM decided to go ahead with campaigns in this manner. “The anti-BJP sentiment across the country will reflect in the state too. To bring in a secular government at the Centre, the LDF should have more representation in the Parliament. To ensure this, the LDF is taking out two campaign marches,” Kodiyeri said.

Rejecting survey reports, Kodiyeri pointed out that during the 2004 General Elections when the LDF had 18 out of 20 seats, the surveys have predicted just six seats only. “These surveys are planned reports. The party is not interested in going after such reports,” Kodiyeri said.

The LDF will organise budget seminars in 14 districts, to point out the political stance taken by the state and central governments towards the people.

“It will an opportunity for the people to know about the approaches by the two governments though the state and central budgets. The seminar in Thiruvananthapuram, to be organised by the AKG Study Centre, will be attended by the chief minister, finance minister and Planning Board vice chairman. In other districts, the seminar will have ministers attending it,” Kodiyeri said.

He mocked UDF’s declaration that seat division would be completed soon. Asked about the issues within the Kerala Congress (M), the CPM state chief said most of it is related to seat division only.