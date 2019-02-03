Home States Kerala

In major departmental reshuffle, 11 Kerala police officers demoted; 26 promoted

Police Department sources said the shuffle is in view of the general election.  

Police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major reshuffle in the Police Department, the state police have demoted and promoted 11 and 26 police officers respectively. A total of 53 police officers have also been transferred. Police Department sources said the shuffle is in view of the general election.  

The demotion of police officers from DySP rank to inspector rank was following disciplinary action in the wake of reports and complaints against them during their service.

The action was recommended by the Home Department in compliance with the order of Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

The KAT order was issued on August 23, 2017, based on a plea filed by R Vijayan, Inspector of Police. In an order issued by the Home Department, the officers were replaced after verifying their merit and ability to the selection post.

The demoted officers will approach the HC on Monday.

Demoted officers to approach HC

The officers who have faced the music are K S Udayabhanu, District Crime Detachment, Ernakulam Rural; S Vijayan, Mattancherry, Kochi city; Ashok Kumar S, CB Kottayam DySP I, CBCID; Ullas Kumar M, District SB, Malappuram; Vipindas A, Palakkad, SBCID; V G Raveendranath, District SB, Ernakulam Rural; Manoj Kabeer M K, Narcotics Cell, Wayanad; Santosh Kumar R, SBCID, Malappuram; Sunil Kumar E, Nadapuram subdivision, Kozhikode rural; Anil Kumar T, District SB, Alappuzha and K A Vidyadharan, Narcotics Cell, Pathanamthitta. Similarly, a total of 26 police officers who have been included in the selection list have been promoted from the rank of Inspector of Police to DySP and 53 officers of DYSP rank have been transferred. 

Meanwhile, the demoted officers will approach the High Court on Monday seeking withdrawal of the order.

The Home Department also issued an updated order in the evening after the name of a police officer who was subjected to action was included wrongly in the promotion list.

The name of Anilkumar T, who was at the District SB, Alappuzha, has also been included in the promotion list in which his name was seen promoted as DySP of Attingal.

Comments

