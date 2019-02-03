Kerala Catholic Bishops Council hits out against state's liquor policy 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the state government’s liquor policy, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has said the government has not only failed to initiate steps to reduce the sale and consumption of liquor in the state, but has granted more licence to open more bars. KCBC on Saturday released the circular on this.

The KCBC alleged that the LDF government had overturned the decision by the previous UDF government to close down 10 per cent Consumerfed-BEVCO outlets every year.

On the other side of the coin, allegations are rife that the KCBC has not stuck to its promise of not accepting donations from the liquor lobby, and yet is trying to pressurize the incumbent Government in election season.