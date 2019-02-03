Kozhikode twin blast case accused P P Yoosaf brought to Kochi

Home States Kerala

He was arrested one week after second accused Mohammed Ashar was similarly taken into custody on his arrival from Saudi Arabia at New Delhi airport. A red corner notice had been issued against Yoosuf.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday brought 2006 Kozhikode twin blast case accused, absconding for 13 years, to Kochi. P P Yoosaf, 36, a native of Koyyam near Thaliparambu was brought in a flight from New Delhi.

NIA team produced Yoosuf before an NIA court in New Delhi and obtained a transit warrant for Kochi. 
Later in the evening, he was presented at the residence of NIA Judge in Kochi and remanded.

P P Yoosaf, the eighth accused in the case was arrested on his arrival at New Delhi airport from Saudi Arabia on Friday. 

He was arrested one week after second accused Mohammed Ashar was similarly taken into custody on his arrival from Saudi Arabia at New Delhi airport. A red corner notice had been issued against Yoosuf. 

NIA has already filed a chargesheet in the case against eight accused, including Yoosaf and Ashar, and two of the accused have also been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court. 

“The court will decide over starting trial against them,” sources said.

An investigation by NIA had revealed that accused P P Yoosuf was party to the criminal conspiracy to carry out IED blasts in Kozhikode city, in protest over the denial of bail to accused involved in the Marad communal riots of 2003 in Kozhikode district.

