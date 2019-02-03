Home States Kerala

KSRTC unions try to disrupt the reforms brought by ex-CMD

Earlier the driver-cum-conductor system, introduced by Thachankary, was opposed by the unions. 

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 05:01 AM

Kerala buses at the depot. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after Tomin J Thachankary was removed from KSRTC, the trade union leaders opposing the CMD have allegedly started to interfere in the administrative affairs of the Board by opposing the reforms initiated and implemented by the former CMD. 

On Saturday morning, the union leaders blocked a driver-cum-conductor (DC) from taking charge at Thampanoor KSRTC depot, a reform initiated by Thachankary to encourage more drivers to take conductor licences as part of cost-cutting. 

But, the unions alleged they didn’t have any role in the issue and it was the ATO’s decision. However, Transport Minister A K Saseendran has reportedly asked the officer in charge to submit a report on the matter. 

Jino, a driver-cum-conductor in a Scania bus who served on the Thiruvananthapuram- Palakkad route, allegedly faced the rage of the leaders. The trade union leaders blocked him from doing his duty as per the DC system and replaced him with another employee.  

But Jino alleged KSRTC inspectors forced him to drop the duty on Saturday. When contacted, the officials said that the decision has been taken by the depot chief office based on a complaint submitted by the conductors. 

They also said the employee, Jino, reached here to purposefully create an unnecessary scene. 

“Even though it was not his turn today he came for duty only to create a scene here. A few services in the DC system were changed based on the request by the conductors who said those services which had a running time of less than eight hours do not need the DC system. Based on which, the DC system of three Palakad services was cancelled and the conductors were assigned to normal duty,” said KSRTC central depot officer. 

The union leaders claimed their names were deliberately dragged into the issue with a view of tarnishing the image of unions.

“This is purely an administrative affair between ATOs and conductors. The unions are supporting the proposal suggested by the Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal, which has clearly mentioned that which services require the DC system and which not,”  AITUC general secretary M G Rahul said. 

