Lok Sabha polls: LDF set to finalise Kerala seat division within a week

The LDF is all set to complete seat division within a week. Bilateral talks between front allies will be held this week.

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF is all set to complete seat division within a week. Bilateral talks between front allies will be held this week. The LDF meet on February 11 is likely to take a final call on seat allocation within the ruling front. 

The CPM state committee which met here on Friday decided that seat division within the front should be completed without any disputes.

“Demands have come from Lok Thanthrik Janata Dal and Democratic Kerala Congress for the seat. The CPM will hold bilateral talks with the parties this week,” said a source. 

Though no final decision has been taken, it’s learnt the Left Front may favourably consider demands from the new parties. In that case, both the CPM and the CPI may have to make sacrifices.

In view of the ongoing feud within Kerala Congress(M) between Mani group and Joseph group, the LDF may consider giving a seat to Democratic Kerala Congress to cash in on the situation.  

M P Veerendrakumar’s Lok Thanthrik Janata Dal too is hopeful of getting a seat. It was around the time of last Lok Sabha polls that Veerendrakumar parted ways with the LDF after the Left Front rejected his party’s demands.

“They have got a Rajya Sabha seat now. So there’s no reason to consider its demands for an LS seat,” said a senior Left leader. 

Briefing the decisions on the party state secretariat, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, however, said no decision has been taken regarding seat division.

“Nobody has raised demands for seats. So far, we have not begun seat division talks,” he said.

To questions on whether there will be more women contesting for LDF this time, Kodiyeri said the Left Front has always given prominence to women. 

