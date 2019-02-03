Home States Kerala

Manhunt on for Bangladesh native in Thrissur fake currency note case 

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 05:13 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) seizure from Thrissur has started efforts to track down a Bangladeshi who allegedly smuggled the counterfeit notes through the Indo-Bangla border.

The probe agency, which has arraigned Alim Sheik, hailing from Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh, will seek the assistance of agencies abroad to track him down.

Last year, the police had recovered two FICNs of Rs 2000 denomination from Murshidabad native Ali Hossain while he was trying to exchange them at a textile shop in Thrissur.

The subsequent search held at his rented house in Mudappallur in Palakkad led to the seizure of 101 fake notes. Later, the case was handed over to the NIA as the seized FICNs were of high quality.

During the investigation, it was found that Alim Sheik played a key role in smuggling the counterfeit notes from Bangladesh to Kerala.

“He has been arraigned as the second accused in the case. Also, the NIA Court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him. The warrant will help in approaching the Interpol or the foreign agencies to trace the persons. Apart from Alim, the NIA has received information regarding the involvement of two other persons and we are probing their role in the smuggling of counterfeit notes,” sources said.

The investigation revealed Alim and his friend Sadikul reached the rented accommodation of Ali Hossain, where a conspiracy was hatched to circulate fake currencies in Kerala. They also identified the places where the fake currencies can be used for transaction.

After leaving Kerala in July, Alim returned with another Bangladeshi national, Aktharul, on August 12. They also brought the fake currencies with them. On August 19, they went to Thrissur to use fake notes for the transaction.  

While Ali Hossain attempted to use the counterfeit notes at a textile shop, the other two remained outside. However, both went absconding after Ali was arrested by the police.  

