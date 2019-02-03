Home States Kerala

State to introduce Open University from coming academic year

A dedicated Open University from the coming academic year is very much on the cards, if the state government’s plans in this regard indeed fructify.

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only

By Krishnachand K  
Express News Service

KOCHI: A dedicated Open University from the coming academic year is very much on the cards, if the state government’s plans in this regard indeed fructify. The move follows the tremendous pressure on the government to go in for an open varsity to accommodate the distance- learning courses, which were stopped for a while, and offer new job-oriented courses. 

Rajan Varughese, Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) member secretary, said the government appointed a special officer and the preliminary work has got underway. 

“The preliminary work has begun. We are in the process of establishing the varsity from the coming academic year. Before that, we will factor in the suggestions and recommendations of the special officer. The budget earmarked `1 crore for setting up the university,” he said. 

The open university concept’s major advantage is its statewide jurisdiction. It does not require massive investment on campuses or classrooms and can function minus the costly administrative setup of a regular university. An open university will also be able to leverage the ICT tools to reach out to a wider student base. 

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told Express the government has initiated steps to establish the university at the existing regional centres of the distance- learning programmes. 

“We have decided to start the functioning of the open university at the existing regional centres. The regional centre which has the maximum enrolment of students will be the varsity’s headquarters.” 

“The distance-learning courses have to resume pretty soon as the courses had been stopped for the past one year. So we are fast-tracking the proceedings to start the courses from the coming academic year,” Jaleel said. 

The UGC had directed all the universities in the state to stop distance-learning courses since no university in Kerala had a NAAC grading of 3.26 or above. 

Hence, the UGC had categorically instructed the state’s varsities to stop admitting students for distance-learning programmes from the 2018-2019 academic year.

Though the government had appealed to the UGC to grant an exemption to Kerala so that the state’s universities can continue to offer distance-learning programmes, it was rejected.

Later, the KSHEC mooted the idea of setting up an open university so that the state can resume distance-learning courses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp