Thrissur police arrest Nigerian gang allegedly involved in phishing and looting money from bank accounts

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur City police arrested a Nigerian gang on Friday, allegedly involved in phishing and looting money from bank accounts.

The gang of 4 members were arrested while investigating a case of transferring Rs 21.8 lakhs from an account in the Guruvayur branch of Bank of Baroda to two accounts based in Bengaluru.

The gang transferred the amount by establishing contact with the bank through a fake e-mail id in the name of an NRI who owns the account. According to the police, “the team used an e-mail id that resembled the id of the account owner, which he used for communication with bank some years ago.

Christian Obigi, Pascal, Samson and Paul were the arrested gang members. The bank transferred the amount twice to two different accounts on December 3 and 7, 2018. It was only after some days that the account owner came to know about the transfer.

The bank manager thus filed a complaint at the Guruvayur temple police station, who registered a case and began an investigation.

In the wake of such increasing online frauds, City Police Commissioner G H Yathish Chandra formed a special team to investigate the phishing scams.

The team’s investigation revealed that the transferred amount was divided and transferred to 16 accounts in the North Indian states.

“Based on the information the team began the investigation from Bengaluru by collecting account details and inspecting CCTV visuals,” said the police.

The police thus found out a big gang of Nigerian citizens and North Indians, centred at Gardencity, Kammanahalli and Battarahalli, were involved in the scam.

According to the police, these Nigerians who came to India on student or medical visa continued in the country even after the expiry of their visa.

They developed a good relationship with a few North Indians and created bank accounts with online transaction facilities using their details.