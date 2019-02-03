Unfazed KSEB snubs Petronet LNG offer to reopen two power plants in Kerala

Express News Service

KOCHI: For years, Kerala has struggled to find a viable fuel source to fire its two power stations at Kayamkulam and Kochi.

The result: These power stations with an aggregate capacity of 525 MW have been lying defunct for more than a decade.

What’s more, over this period, the state utility would have paid close to Rs 2,000 crore by way of a fixed charge for power it no longer generates.

Because it is no secret the KSEB has been paying Rs 200 crore per annum to the NTPC under this head.

Now, it has come to light the KSEB had chosen to give the cold shoulder to a proposal by Petronet LNG four months ago to revive the BSES Kerala power plant in Kochi and NTPC’s Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle power plant at Kayamkulam, which were shut down years ago with the cheaper fuel option of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The representatives of Petronet LNG had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan four months ago proposing to provide LNG at the rate of `5 per unit. This was against `7 per unit paid by the KSEB to run the two power plants before they were shut down due to the fuel cost which was proving to be unaffordable.

‘Will buy only if they offer power at less than S5/unit’

It is reliably understood the Chief Minister responded enthusiastically to the proposal put forth by Petronet LNG chairman Pratap Singh during their meeting which took place only weeks after the mid-August flood which, according to some, was triggered by the decision taken by the Electricity Minister to store more water in the dams than what was advisable in a bid to generate maximum power.

KSEB chairman N S Pillai told ‘Express’ he was sceptical about the project. “We can purchase power only if they offer it at less than `5 per unit. The power exchange offers electricity at the rate of `3.50 onwards. If we get power as per the agreement, there will be only a shortage of 150 MW which we can manage. If there is a drop in power supply due to technical reasons, we will have a problem. Otherwise, there will not be any crisis. Also, we cannot afford to bear the cost of laying the pipeline from the LNG terminal,” he said.

The senior management of Petronet LNG is empathetic about the government’s concerns about the volatility of gas prices. But they say what they are offering is worth considering by the KSEB.

“We have promised to provide gas at a stable rate which will be affordable to the KSEB. The proposed rate is around Rs 5 - 5.50 per unit. We will not have any stake in the power plants and our role will be limited to only providing LNG. We are expecting a positive reply from the government,” Pratap Singh said at a press conference here on Saturday.

According to KSEB sources, there was a proposal to generate 675 MW power at the BSES power plant using LNG as fuel a few years ago. A study found power can be generated at the rate of Rs 4.5 per unit. However, KSEB was not enthusiastic about the project.

“The board is purchasing solar power at the rate of Rs 9 per unit but cold shoulders the proposal to generate power using LNG at Rs 4.5 per unit. Solar power is available only during the day and the board has surplus power during day. We have a shortage of 600 MW during peak hours and solar power does not offer a solution. The Kayamkulam NTPC plant has offered 200 MW solar power at `4 per unit. But we are purchasing only 40 MW from them,” a senior KSEB engineer said.

Data available with the KSEB reveals the state faces a power shortage of 600 MW during peak hours.

As the summer gets harsher, the availability of power from hydroelectric projects will drop and the state will be struggling to meet the demand.