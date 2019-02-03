Youth Congress demands five seats for fresh faces in Kerala 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a cue from AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s speech that party will give more representation to youth and women leaders in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose has demanded five seats for youths and fresh faces in the elections.

“This time we would not agree with denial of seats to youths. We also do not admit the precedence of fielding candidates who have less winnability as part of agreements among various factions. We will approach the national and state leadership seeking more representation of the youths,” said Dean in Kochi on Saturday.

Youth Congress demanded at least half of the seats where the Congress have no sitting representatives now.

“The leadership should not impose any decision that affect the morale of Youth Congress activists. If the party fields any candidate against the sentiments of the workers, the Youth Congress will come out against such decision,” he added.

“We demand the candidates should be finalised only as per the criteria set by the national leadership,” he said.