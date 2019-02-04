Home States Kerala

‘Include Bhagavad Gita in curriculum’

Swami said awareness campaigns should be held among members of the community, including the new generation, regarding the unique philosophy of Hindu religion.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, who bagged the Vidyadiraja Puraskaram, sharing a light moment with BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai during the inaugural meet of the 107th Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindu convention on Sunday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Head of the Chinmaya Mission Kerala chapter Swami Vivikthananda Saraswathi on Sunday called upon members of the Hindu community to strengthen themselves to face the challenges being posed against ongoing practices.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 107th Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindu Convention, one of the largest Hindu congregations in Central Travancore, on the sand-bed of the Pampa at Ayroor near Kozhenchery.
“The recent protests by lakhs of devotees, including women and children, against the deviation from ongoing practices of Hindu religion should be a clear case of fighting the “government-sponsored move” against the faith,” he said.

Citing Sabarimala, he said the Hindu community was facing challenges. “Lakhs of devotees, including elderly women, across the country and the globe, opposed the move to deviate from the traditional practices of the faith. The government could not succeed in the face of the resistance from thousands of faithful opposing the challenges posed against the practices,” he said.

Swami said awareness campaigns should be held among members of the community, including the new generation, regarding the unique philosophy of Hindu religion.

“The absence of basic knowledge of the Hindu philosophy, including Upanishads, Vedas and the Bhagavad Gita, among a majority of the Hindu community, is the tragedy faced at present. The inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in the curriculum or even higher education-levels, should be considered the need of the hour,” he said.

Head of Vazhur Theerthapada Ashramam Swami Prajnananda Theerthapada presided over the inaugural function of the eight-day convention. Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmibai of Kowdiar Palace was presented with the annual Vidhyadhiraja Award by Ayroor Hindumatha Parishad president T N Upendranatha Kurup. Swami Prabhakarananda Saraswathi delivered the benedictory address. Former deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha P J Kurien, Raju Abraham MLA and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai offered felicitations. Hindumatha Mahamandalam vice-president P S Nair welcomed the gathering and joint secretary D Rajagopal proposed vote of thanks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinmaya Mission Kerala Swami Vivikthananda Saraswathi Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindu Convention Bhagavad Gita

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp