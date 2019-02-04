Kerala Arabic Academy to publish football directory

Shafeeq Alingal By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Malappuram's soccer craze is set to receive yet another recognition. Kerala Arabic Academy has stepped in with a plan to bring out a comprehensive football directory. The directory 'Malappuram's football grandeur', will have all details of academies, coaching centres and tournaments taking place across the district.

"The district is known for its love for the game and the directory is a befitting gift to people in Malappuram," said Academy chairman Shanavas Abdul Gafoor. Based in Thiruvananthapuram, the academy is functioning for the promotion of languages and local culture. The academy is running various programmes for promotion of Urdu, Arabic, Konkani and Tamil languages.

Apart from details of clubs, organisations and tournaments, the directory will give space for football players, former players, events and families that contributed to the promotion of football in Malappuram. In addition to the photos and contacts of individuals, clubs and organisations, the directory will feature

their brief history.

The major attraction is the 'sevens calendar' that will help football enthusiasts to get information about major sevens tournaments and their time. Academy organisers have started efforts to collect details from clubs and football lovers. Publication work of the directory is expected to be started by March.