Kerala parties sound poll bugle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC president Rahul Gandhi has sounded the poll bugle of the Congress and the UDF in Kerala in his public programme on January 29, addressing booth presidents and women vice-presidents of the party.

The programme, which witnessed participation of women in huge numbers at the grassroots level, has boosted the Congress party. This, coupled with the recent nationwide surveys giving the party and the UDF a sweeping victory, has buoyed up the Congress workers.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik has already travelled across several districts of the state, meeting with the lower-level workers and getting feedback on the electoral prospects of the party. He

has activated the Shakti programme of the AICC president and also finalised the teams of the Jan Sampark Abhiyan programme intended for grass roots campaigns.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has already started his Janamahayatra from Kasargod. This is the first state-level programme of any political party in Kerala aimed at the ensuing general elections. Mullappally, after the yatra's inauguration in Kasargod, said: "This is a yatra intended to alert the

people about the misrule of both the Central and State governments.”

The Left Front’s political campaign will be kicked off with two ‘Jathas’, one led by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and the other by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Named Kerala Samrakshana Yatra, it will start on February 14.

The northern leg of the yatra from Kasargod to Thrissur will be led by Kanam. The south leg, from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, will be led by Kodiyeri. Both the Jathas will conclude in Thrissur and

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with a slew of Left leaders, will speak.

These yatras by the Left Front are aimed at creating awareness among the public against the Narendra Modi-led government and to liven up the party cadres.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told Express: "The yatra will be highlighting the achievements of the LDF government and expose the misdeeds and anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi

government. We will also be campaigning about the double standards of the Congress party on several issues, including Sabarimala."

BJP will be conducting campaigns at the grassroots level. The “Ayyappa Bhakta Sangamam” in Thiruvananthapuram on January 20 saw a massive turnout of people, including a cross section of women. NSS units participated and the presence of Mata Amritanandamayi boosted the morale of the participants. This, the party hopes, will bolster its electoral prospects.

The party leadership is of the opinion that the prevailing positive atmosphere should not be allowed to fade away. The party hopes that the arrival of a slew of leaders, from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Amit Shah, will also improve its electoral prospects. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai told Express: "The state BJP is

already in poll mode and we are highly hopeful about the party's prospects.”