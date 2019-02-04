Kozhikode police to train women, girls in self-defence

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The increase in crimes against women and children has prompted the Police Department to impart self-defence training to a maximum number of women and girls in the state through its training centres in the coming months.

The department has also decided to take up training programmes focussing on schools, colleges, government offices, Kudumbashree units and residents associations more vigorously.

Over 50,000 women and girls in the district have been provided training under the programme so far. The two self-defence training centres in the district were opened in 2017. However, the training programme had begun in 2016.

“We are trying to cover women from all strata of society under the programme,” said Women Cell (Kozhikode rural) station house officer C Bhanumathi.

“Since almost everyone is aware of the self-defence training imparted by the department, women are voluntarily coming forward to take it up. The self-defence training for Anganwadi workers was undertaken on their request. Now, we are gearing up to start their second phase of training,” Bhanumathi said.

Training for the body and mind

The 20-hour self-defence training is designed to equip women mentally and physically to tackle any harassment or violence against them. The participants are trained in techniques to defend themselves against threats such as bag or chain snatching, sexual assaults, domestic violence, eve teasing and harassment on public transport and in enclosed spaces such as lifts and ATMs. The training also includes teaching psychological techniques to improve confidence in women.

Besides providing hands-on training, the centres will conduct programmes to raise awareness regarding the laws that protect women's rights, methods to prevent harassment, police facilities for ensuring women's safety and aspects of women empowerment.

The department has also been conducting self-defence demonstrations and one-day camps involving interactive sessions between trainers and trainees.