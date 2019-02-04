Home States Kerala

Nedumangad police station bomb hurling case: RSS district pracharak held

A resident of Nooranadu, the 26-year-old was picked up from Thampanoor railway station along with another RSS worker Sreejith on Sunday morning when they were trying to flee the city.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the bomb attacks in Nedumangad during the hartal organised by Sabarimala Karma Samithi have cracked the case completely as they managed to net Praveen, the RSS district pracharak, who has been evading arrest since the video depicting him hurling explosives caught the attention of the cops.

Police sources said on initial questioning Praveen spilled the beans on his involvement in several similar cases in Nooranadu, Adoor and Mallappally among other places. His involvement is also suspected in another similar attack case in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Crime Branch DySP B Asokan said Praveen had undergone a 25-day camp in Nagpur and learned the nuances of bomb-making from there. On return, he arranged similar training camps for hardcore RSS workers, he added.

“In last December, one such camp was held near Palode where only the most hardcore workers were allowed to take part. We are now collecting the details of those who attended the camp,” Asokan added.
A third RSS worker, Abhijith, was arrested from Thekkada near Vembayam on the basis of information gleaned from Praveen. The police said Praveen had brought eight live bombs and four of them were used against the police.

