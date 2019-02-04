Resul Pookutty takes a dig at Mamankam producer

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has come out in support of director Sajeev Pillai after the latter held a press meet to clarify his stance on the Mamankam row. However, Pookutty’s Azhakiya Ravanan reference on his FB post created discussions in the cyber world that Pookutty has targeted actor Mammootty.

Posting an article about Sajeev Pillai’s press meet, Pookutty said on his FBpage: “It looks like when director Kamal made Azhakiya Ravanan; he was not making it with his figment of the imagination. Have a close read; it pricks the conscience of every Malayali especially the film lovers. This is the manual of how to crush the dreams and aspirations of an unassuming normal guy who does not have a godfather in the industry.”

Many people mistook that the post was against Mammootty who played the lead role in Azhakiya Ravanan. The actor plays the lead role in Mamankam, which triggered the simmering controversy.

Not against Mammootty

Resul Pookutty told Express his post was not against Mammootty: “Please do not misconstruct my statement or what I said in my post. I am not targeting Mammootty. I have the utmost respect for his work and his contribution to Malayalam cinema. I was referring to the film “Azhakiya Ravanan” in which the lead character of the producer who behaves in a ‘certain’ way.”

Sharing Pookutty’s post, director Sajeev Pillai, who was replaced by M Padmakumar, posted on his FB page the details of the press meet that he conducted.“This Oscar laureate’s perception of my situation is a real vindication. It is not just a support, but an inspiration too. To fight and move ahead,” posted Pillai.

It was last week that the producer of the movie Venu Kunnappilly announced that Sajeev Pillai would no longer be a part of the film. The production house also resumed the shooting of the movie with M Padmakumar at the helm.

However, Sajeev Pillai, on Sunday, told Express that he would face the issue legally. “I am holding discussions with the legal experts and will take up the issue legally as “Mamankam’ is very precious to me,” he added.