Home States Kerala

Resul Pookutty takes a dig at Mamankam producer

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has come out in support of director Sajeev Pillai after the latter held a press meet to clarify his stance on the Mamankam row.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Resul Pookutty (Photo | EPS)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has come out in support of director Sajeev Pillai after the latter held a press meet to clarify his stance on the Mamankam row. However, Pookutty’s Azhakiya Ravanan reference on his FB post created discussions in the cyber world that Pookutty has targeted actor Mammootty.

Posting an article about Sajeev Pillai’s press meet, Pookutty said on his FBpage: “It looks like when director Kamal made Azhakiya Ravanan; he was not making it with his figment of the imagination. Have a close read; it pricks the conscience of every Malayali especially the film lovers. This is the manual of how to crush the dreams and aspirations of an unassuming normal guy who does not have a godfather in the industry.”

Many people mistook that the post was against Mammootty who played the lead role in Azhakiya Ravanan. The actor plays the lead role in Mamankam, which triggered the simmering controversy.

Not against Mammootty

Resul Pookutty told Express his post was not against Mammootty: “Please do not misconstruct my statement or what I said in my post. I am not targeting Mammootty. I have the utmost respect for his work and his contribution to Malayalam cinema. I was referring to the film “Azhakiya Ravanan” in which the lead character of the producer who behaves in a ‘certain’ way.”

Sharing Pookutty’s post, director Sajeev Pillai, who was replaced by M Padmakumar, posted on his FB  page the details of the press meet that he conducted.“This Oscar laureate’s perception of my situation is a real vindication. It is not just a support, but an inspiration too. To fight and move ahead,” posted Pillai.

It was last week that the producer of the movie Venu Kunnappilly announced that Sajeev Pillai would no longer be a part of the film. The production house also resumed the shooting of the movie with M Padmakumar at the helm.

However, Sajeev Pillai, on Sunday, told Express that he would face the issue legally. “I am holding discussions with the legal experts and will take up the issue legally as “Mamankam’ is very precious to me,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Resul Pookutty Mamankam row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp