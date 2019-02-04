Threat letter to Kanaka Durga: Police initiate probe

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Perinthalmanna police have launched a probe after a threat letter was delivered to Kanaka Durga, who had managed to enter the Sabarimala hill shrine with Bindu.

The letter which was received by the administrator of One-stop Centre shelter home at Perinthalmanna where Kanaka Durga is residing, warns that sentence on both Kanakadurga and Bindu will be carried after the election. Perinthalmanna CI T S Binu said the police had received clues about the people behind the letter.

After her mother in law allegedly attacked her and her brother declared she wouldn’t be allowed to enter the house until she apologises, Kanaka Durga approached Perinthalmanna police who took her to the nearby One Stop Centre.

It was in the first week of January, Kanaka Durga along with Bindu had managed to enter the hill temple. The family of Kanakadurga was not aware of her plan to visit the hill shrine.