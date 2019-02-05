Home States Kerala

Judicial commission seeks three months’ extension to table report

Justice P S Gopinathan Judicial Commission probing 2016 Puttingal firework mishap which left over 100 dead has sought three months’ extension for filing the report to the government.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Justice P S Gopinathan Judicial Commission probing 2016 Puttingal firework mishap which left over 100 dead has sought three months’ extension for filing the report to the government. The commission has started preparing the report after the sittings got over recently.

As the commission’s tenure is all set to end on February 12, Justice Gopinathan has approached the government to provide three more months extension to prepare and file the report. As many as 111 persons were killed and more than 350 injured in the mishap at Puttingal temple in Paravur, Kollam on April 10, 2016.

“The commission has started preparing the report. An extension of the tenure has been sought. The commission wants to table the report by March or April this year,” said K Vasudevan, retired sub-judge and secretary to Justice P S Gopinathan Inquiry Commission. 

As part of the inquiry, 179 witnesses and 266 documents which run over 4,779 pages were examined. The commission held 103 sittings starting on February 2017 at Kochi, Varkala, Ashramam and Kollam.  As many as 12 persons were impleaded as a party with the inquiry commission, which comprises the District Collector, Additional District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Assistant Police Commissioner, circle inspector, sub-inspector and temple committee members.

As part of the inquiry, the commission heard from impleaded persons, experts of explosives, medical practitioners, persons who substantiated rituals followed in the temple, public representatives, scientific experts, the report from a forensic laboratory where the explosives were examined by the police. It is being checked whether there is any lapse from the police, district administration and temple committee which led to the tragic accident. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) which conducted an inquiry into the incident, had found the use of potassium chlorate in the explosives. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P S Gopinathan Puttingal firework

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp