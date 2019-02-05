Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress ready to settle for one seat

Joseph, said a senior leader of KC(M), was also raising the bogey of a second seat for a comfortable launchpad for his son Appu John Joseph to the LS.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

KM Mani

Kerala Congress (M) chairman KM Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Congress, which had been raising a hue and cry for the past several days for one more seat from the UDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, will ultimately settle for the one seat the party has at present, highly placed sources in the party have said.

While the Kerala Congress (Joseph) fraction merged with the Kerala Congress (Mani) and joined the UDF, there is bickering within the party as the middle and lower level leaders and cadre have still not gelled together. With Jose K Mani MP firmly saddled in New Delhi as the Rajya Sabha MP, K M Mani is more or less satisfied with the present position and is not much keen on fighting the Congress for an extra seat.

Joseph, said a senior leader of KC(M), was also raising the bogey of a second seat for a comfortable launchpad for his son Appu John Joseph to the LS. Joseph, it is learnt, did not object to Jose K Mani getting the Rajya Sabha seat despite being a sitting Lok Sabha MP keeping in mind Appu’s future prospects. 

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders have decided not to bow to the pressure put by Mani and Joseph for an extra seat even though the LS elections are around the corner. “We will amicably settle all the pending issues by February 10, when the UDF will meet to decide on seat sharing. KC (M) and Congress have been sharing a well-knit bonhomie for the past several decades and I don’t find any reason for any differences of opinion now,” KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told ‘Express’. Discussions are ripe within Congress and KC (M) circles, for a swapping of seat between Idukki and Kottayam. With pressure mounting on Oommen Chandy to contest from Kottayam, KC(M) will have to settle for Idukki which is exactly what PJ Joseph is in for. 

There are also pressure on Joseph to contest the LS seat from Idukki and pave way for his son Appu John Joseph to contest from Thodupuzha Assembly seat in the byelection if Joseph gets elected from Idukki. With the differences of opinion between the UDF and the Church almost ironed out, UDF leaders are of the opinion Idukki may not be a tough seat to wrest from the Left Front.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress Kerala Congress (Mani) Kerala Congress (Joseph)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp