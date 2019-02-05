Home States Kerala

Kerala girl Nikita Thomas crowned Miss South India

The 17th edition of the Miss South India beauty contest came to an emphatic end as Nikita Thomas, hailing from Kerala was crowned at the event held at Hotel Le-Meridien, Coimbatore. 

Published: 05th February 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 17th edition of the Miss South India beauty contest came to an emphatic end as Nikita Thomas, hailing from Kerala was crowned at the event held at Hotel Le-Meridien, Coimbatore. 
The beauty pageant promoted by Manappuram Finance Limited as prime partner was hosted by Pegasus in association with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity. Tarini Kalingarayar from Tamil Nadu and Deepa Thomas from Kerala was the first and second runner up respectively. Last year winner Lakshmi Menon crowned Nikita Thomas. V P Nandakumar, CEO of Manappuram Finance handed over the prizes to first and second runners up.

Miss South India Nikita Thomas with runners
up Tarini Kalingarayar and Deepa Thomas

24 beautiful women from five south Indian states competed for the coveted title. The grooming session for this competition, which had the prime rounds such as designer saree, red cocktail and black gown rounds, commenced from January 30 in SAJ Earth Resort convention centre, Kochi. A session handled by prominent personalities in the modelling sector aimed to impart the knowledge about yoga, meditation, personality development, beauty care, catwalk, photo shoot and talent search to the contestants. 

Eminent personalities from the film and fashion sectors such as Uma Riyas Khan, Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, Toshma Biju, Kuriyachan and Alesia Raut were part of the judging panel. Cash prizes worth `one lakh was given to the winner and the first runner-up was given `60,000. The second runner up received `40,000. In addition, the winners were crowned with the golden crowns designed by Parakkat Jewellers. 

The judging panel also selected the regional title winners and the sub-title winners like Miss Queen Andhra, Miss Queen Karnataka, Miss Queen Kerala, Miss Queen Telangana, Miss Tamil Nadu, Miss Beautiful Hair, Miss Beautiful Smile, Miss Beautiful Skin, Miss Beautiful Face, Miss Beautiful Eyes, Miss Congeniality, Miss Personality, Miss Cat walk, Miss Perfect Ten, Miss Talent, Miss Photogenic, Miss Viewers’ Choice, Miss Social Media, Miss Fitness, Miss ‘Humaneness.’

The contestants have been selected through foolproof audition sessions organised in Kochi, Bangalore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. DQUE watches, SAJ Earth resort and convention centre, Josco Jewellers and UT World.in were the co-partners of the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss South India Nikita Thomas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp