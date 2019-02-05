Home States Kerala

Kollam Thulasi surrenders before police in hate speech case against women entry in Sabarimala

Thulasi had said that one half of the women's body ripped should be sent to four SC judges who had ruled in favour of women entry in Sabarimala and the other half to Chief Minister's office.

Kollam Thulasi

Malayalam Actor Kollam Thulasi.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Actor Kollam Thulasi who made a vitriolic speech during a BJP rally against women's entry in Sabarimala last year, surrendered before police in Chavara on Tuesday. 

His bail plea was earlier rejected by High Court and district sessions court. He appeared before the Inspector S Chandradas who is investigating the case and was presented before a court in Chavara. 
During the controversial speech on October 12, Thulasi had said that one half of the women's body ripped should be sent to four Supreme Court judges who had ruled in favour of women entry in Sabarimala and the other half to Chief Minister's office. 

The court had taken a serious view of the crime committed by the accused. The court said that speech made by the accused was prima facie criminal. Police in Chavara registered a case against the actor for his criminal and derogatory comments. 

The charges against him are under IPC 117, 504, 505 (b), 505 (c), 506 (i), 354 (i) (iv), 295 A, 298 and Kerala Police Act 119 (a) for inciting violence against women and for making derogatory comments on Supreme Court judges.

