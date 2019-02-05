Home States Kerala

NSS’ intimidation won’t impact CPM, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

It should focus on the welfare of the community it represents.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday said ‘intimidation’ by the Nair Service Society (NSS) will have no impact on the CPM. Kodiyeri also cautioned the NSS that stating its political stance openly would only backfire on the organisation’s leadership.

“NSS should not interfere in politics. It should focus on the welfare of the community it represents. If NSS wants to dabble in politics, it should float a political outfit,” Kodiyeri told reporters.“Earlier, the NSS had floated a political party called the NDP, which along with other caste and religious outfits, was routed by the LDF,” Kodiyeri said. He added that the ‘anti-Communist stance of the NSS will soon be exposed before the public.

