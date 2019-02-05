Home States Kerala

NSS turns Sabarimala into a political issue ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Nair, at a meeting of the NSS Changanassery taluk union, said the sentiments of the community members in the Sabarimala issue would reflect in the election.

G Sukumaran Nair

By Abhilash Chandran
KOTTAYAM:  The standoff between the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the LDF Government over the Sabarimala women’s entry issue appears to be taking a different turn with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair spinning the matter into a political issue ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He also reacted to LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan’s statement that the Nair community members would turn down the call of its leadership, saying the LDF convener will get a reply in the upcoming election. This is for the first time, Nair has interpreted the Sabarimala issue as a political topic, leaving the LDF in a spot ahead of the elections. Nair turned down the indirect call of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to NSS that the latter should rethink on associating with communal organisations like RSS. 

‘There is no change in our equidistant policy towards political parties. However, we are not reluctant to associate with any organisation to protect the customs, rituals and traditions of the faithful. In fact, it is the government, which should rethink its approach towards the devotees and the faithful,” he told Express. Earlier, Nair lashed out at the government over the Sabarimala issue and said NSS had decided to stand by the devotees to protect the customs and traditions as it had a strong backbone. 

“The government was trying to destroy temples by destroying people’s faith in God under the cover of the SC order. This was exposed when the government announced to implement the order even before receiving a signed copy of the judgment,” he said. He called upon the community members to offer poojas in temples on Wednesday when the Supreme Court considers the review petitions filed in connection with the women’s entry issue.

