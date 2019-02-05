Home States Kerala

Sabarimala revenue has declined: Kadakampally Surendran

Compared to previous years, the Sabarimala temple’s revenue has come down this year, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the Assembly.

Kadakampally Surendran

Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Compared to previous years, the Sabarimala temple’s revenue has come down this year, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the Assembly. The minister admitted to the fall in revenue in a reply to a query from the Opposition legislators the other day. 

The total revenue during this Mandala-Makaravilakku season is Rs 180.18 crore,  compared to the 279.43 crore last year. As per the information given by the devaswom board, the difference in revenue is around `99,24,51,694, Kadakampally said. However, he reiterated the fall in the number of pilgrims was due to the violence unleashed by certain organisations. 

“The devotees who visited the shrine had a hassle-free darshan”, Surendran said. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said action is being taken against those who unleashed violence at Sabarimala.  Earlier, TDB president A Padmakumar had said the aggregate revenue during the 39 days of the ongoing pilgrimage season showed a decline of around Rs 100 crore.

