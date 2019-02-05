Home States Kerala

Steps to speed up reporting of vacancies to Public Service Commission

The CM said departments concerned have been given strict directives to frame special rules in establishments where recruitment has been done by PSC. 

Published: 05th February 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to ensure that vacancies in government departments are reported to the Public Service Commission without delay, the government is planning to establish a direct link between retirement and the PSC, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the House on Monday.

The CM said departments concerned have been given strict directives to frame special rules in establishments where recruitment has been done by PSC. 

Responding to a calling attention motion by C Mammootty, the CM said strict directives have been issued to all appointing authorities to report vacancies in all posts arising in all departments, PSUs and universities to the PSC. Government has issued directives to report expected vacancies for 2019 before January 31. 

“To ensure that vacancies are reported without delay, the Administrative Vigilance Cell has been carrying out regular inspections at various departments. Explanation is being sought from those who don’t follow instructions,” said the CM. The government has been taking steps to speed up appointments through PSC. A software, ‘Varam’, has been developed to assess accuracy and progress of vacancies reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Public Service Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp