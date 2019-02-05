Steps to speed up reporting of vacancies to Public Service Commission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to ensure that vacancies in government departments are reported to the Public Service Commission without delay, the government is planning to establish a direct link between retirement and the PSC, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the House on Monday.

The CM said departments concerned have been given strict directives to frame special rules in establishments where recruitment has been done by PSC.

Responding to a calling attention motion by C Mammootty, the CM said strict directives have been issued to all appointing authorities to report vacancies in all posts arising in all departments, PSUs and universities to the PSC. Government has issued directives to report expected vacancies for 2019 before January 31.

“To ensure that vacancies are reported without delay, the Administrative Vigilance Cell has been carrying out regular inspections at various departments. Explanation is being sought from those who don’t follow instructions,” said the CM. The government has been taking steps to speed up appointments through PSC. A software, ‘Varam’, has been developed to assess accuracy and progress of vacancies reported.