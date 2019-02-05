Home States Kerala

Sabarimala thantri justifies purification rituals

He was responding to the TDB asking him as to how he had conducted purification rituals in the temple following the entry of women.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru has said there was nothing wrong in him closing the Sabarimala temple and conducting purification rituals after two women of restricted age group entered the temple. He has given the written reply to the Travancore Devaswom commissioner.

He was responding to the TDB asking him as to how he had conducted purification rituals in the temple following the entry of women. In his written response, he said it was his duty to conduct the purification rituals in the temple by closing it after the entry of women and that he had informed the Devaswom board officials before conducting the rituals.

Thantri’s explanation will be discussed at the TDB meeting to be held on Tuesday. Minster for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, however, said if there is any violation in customs and traditions, it was not the responsibility of the tantri to conduct purification rituals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thantri Travancore Devaswom commissioner Kandararu Rajeevaru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp