Sabarimala thantri justifies purification rituals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru has said there was nothing wrong in him closing the Sabarimala temple and conducting purification rituals after two women of restricted age group entered the temple. He has given the written reply to the Travancore Devaswom commissioner.

He was responding to the TDB asking him as to how he had conducted purification rituals in the temple following the entry of women. In his written response, he said it was his duty to conduct the purification rituals in the temple by closing it after the entry of women and that he had informed the Devaswom board officials before conducting the rituals.

Thantri’s explanation will be discussed at the TDB meeting to be held on Tuesday. Minster for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, however, said if there is any violation in customs and traditions, it was not the responsibility of the tantri to conduct purification rituals.