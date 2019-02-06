BJP never ruled state, will not rule it in near future, says O Rajagopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader and MLA O Rajagopal said the party has never ruled the state and would not rule it in the near future. He said this while participating in the budget discussion in the Assembly on Tuesday. “The BJP has never ruled the state and will not rule it in the near future. How come the unemployment is so high here,” the senior leader said.

“With the Devaswom Minister’s written reply in the Assembly that only two women in the restricted age group had entered the Sabarimala temple, the affidavit given in the Supreme court has become false,” he said. He also said forcing the entry of two non- believers to the temple in full police protection was the reason for the present troubles.