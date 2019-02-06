Brain death: Kerala government to revisit earlier order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has submitted before the Kerala High Court that it proposed to revisit an order prescribing the procedure for declaration of brain death in government and private hospitals for organ transplantation. The government made the submission in response to a petition filed by T G Anilkumar of Kochi on behalf of his two-year-old daughter, challenging the stipulations in the order issued on February 1, 2017.

The girl was suffering from irreversible organ damage. She was advised to undergo liver transplantation. The stringent procedures for the brain-stem death certification were impractical and would lead to unnecessary cost and delay, stated the petition.

As per the revised guidelines, the Board of Medical Experts should comprise two doctors outside the hospital where the brain-stem death patient was taking treatment. There was also a specification that one of the members of the board should be a doctor employed in government service. The guidelines also mandated videotaping of both the apnoea test to validate the process of brainstem death certification.