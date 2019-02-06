Home States Kerala

Court allows Kanaka Durga to enter her husband’s house

Kanaka Druga approached the court after she was denied entry to the house when she returned from Sabarimala on January 15.

Kanaka Durga (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  The Pulamanthol Gram Nyayalay on Tuesday issued a residence order whereby it allowed Kanaka Durga, who had successfully entered Sabarimala temple, to enter her husband’s house at Angadippuram. The order also banned her husband Krishnanunni and mother-in-law Sumathiyamma from preventing her entering the house.

Kanaka Druga approached the court after she was denied entry to the house when she returned from Sabarimala on January 15. “The petitioner is victim of domestic violence. The victim has right to live along with her children by sharing the household with her husband,” the order said.

After she was attacked by her mother-in-law and her brother declared she won’t be allowed to enter his house in Areekode, Kanaka Durga was sent to One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department for violence-affected women at Perinthalmanna. Kanaka Durga approached the Perinthalmanna police after she was discharged from Kozhikode Government Medical College where she underwent treatment for last few days. 

