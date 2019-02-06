CPM rolls out social media intervention for poll campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No truck with the Congress at the Centre, said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the CPM has started active social media intervention for election campaigning. In an hour-long video interaction through Facebook live on Tuesday night, the CPM state secretary interacted with social media users and responded to their questions.

Through the programme ‘Kodiyeriyodu Chodikkam’ (Ask Kodiyeri), the Left leader talked about many developmental and controversial issues in the state. Underscoring the relevance of social media, Kodiyeri said the CPM would go for direct interaction with voters through social media this time, and added social media would be the prime platform for campaigning.

He alleged the BJP and the Congress have begun a hidden alliance in the state as part of which the ruling Left Front was shunted out from power at Malayinkeezh panchayat. To a query on whether the Left will join hands with the UPA at the Centre if a 2004-like situation arises, the senior CPM leader made it clear there won’t be any truck with the Congress front at the Centre. “There won’t be any such alliance as people won’t accept it. The Left Front and the Congress have different ideologies. However, the Left will opt for strategical alliances at different states to unseat the BJP,” he said.

The CPM state chief criticised the Union Government for asking for payment for the service rendered by the armed forces during the recent Kerala floods. To another question, he pointed out rebuilding Kerala needs additional support from people across the globe. The Left will continue with its efforts to preserve the renaissance values in the state, as part of which a major campaign will be organised at the district level in March.

“We wanted to ensure gender equality in the state. That’s why the Women’s Wall organised by the state received huge public support. The Left Front will continue with its efforts to uphold the renaissance values,” he said. The Left Government has always taken a stance towards protecting the faithful. “We have only implemented the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. Tomorrow, if the Apex Court comes out with a different order, the government is bound to implement the same.

The 1991 High Court verdict, preventing women’s entry, was also implemented by the Left Government. However, both the Congress and the BJP are playing politics over Sabarimala. Both of them later mysteriously changed their earlier stance,” Kodiyeri said. Taking into consideration the nature of IT and tourism, both of these sectors would be excluded from sudden hartals, he said. Kodiyeri also elaborated on the achievements of the state government and its projects for the future. The CPM leader’s newly-found campaigning mode received wide response with a lot of people coming forward to ask questions.