Kerala government plans seawalls soon along coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will take steps to construct seawalls and rebuild existing seawalls to protect the coastal areas from sea attacks and erosion, Water Resources Minister K Krishnan Kutty informed Assembly on Tuesday.

He was replying to a calling attention motion raised by T V Rajesh MLA. “The government is committed to strengthening the state’s coast. The government has set aside `337.5 crore for strengthening seawalls and to construct new ones. We will ensure the timely completion of the work,” said Krishnan Kutty.

The minister assured that the fund would be allocated to construct seawalls in each coastal district. He said a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac as members will be held soon.